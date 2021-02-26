[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If a recent survey of Arlington Republicans is any indication, the race for the party’s nomination for statewide offices is still wide open.
About two-thirds of respondents to the non-scientific survey of membership say they are undecided on the choice of gubernatorial nominee, while even larger percentages have yet to form an opinion in the battles for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
“That’s not surprising to me – it’s still early in the process,” said Matthew Hurtt, who detailed results of the survey at the Arlington GOP’s Feb. 24 meeting.
In the race for governor, Pete Snyder led the field with support from 14.9 percent of the respondents, followed by former Trump administration official Sergio de la Pena and state Sen. Amanda Chase (tied at 5.4 percent) and former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox (4.8 percent).
In the race for lieutenant governor, Del. Glenn Davis led the field, although he garnered only 6 percent, followed by former Del. Tim Hugo (4.8 percent) and business executive Puneet Ahluwalia (4.2 percent). Nearly 80 percent of respondents were uncommitted.
That uncommitted figure rose to 83 percent in the race for attorney general, where downstate Del. Jason Miyares topped the field at 7.7 percent, followed by attorney Chuck Smith (6.5 percent) and Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley (3 percent).
Republicans are slated to hold a drive-through convention in early May to select their statewide ticket. But Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Andrew Loposser said many details remain to be worked out.
“It’s a fluid process,” he said.
Democrats are slated to select their ticket in a June primary.
