The 10th District Republican Committee has thrown in the towel on its planned late-May convention, postponing it to a date to be determined.
Committee chairman Matt Leeds on May 7 announced that the 10th District Committee will meet on May 13 to consider options.
Leeds took the opportunity to blast Gov. Northam and Democrats for “police-state tactics” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a lame duck, Gov. Northam pays no personal political price . . . however, it is incumbent upon us to make sure the Democrats pay politically in November,” he said. “We will not allow the Democrats to further turn this crisis into their political opportunity.”
Several weeks ago, a state judge ruled that the Virginia Department of Elections’ June 9 deadline for Virginia Republican congressional-district committees to have their nominees in place must be pushed back to mid-July to enable the parties to hold conventions once, presumably, the worst of the pandemic has passed.
Republicans are looking to nominate a challenger to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th), who two years ago defeated incumbent Barbara Comstock to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 1980.
The four Republican contenders – Aliscia Andrews, Jeff Dove, Rob Jones and Matt Truong – are slated to face off in an online forum on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m.
The forum – to be viewable at www.facebook.com/fairfaxgop – will be moderated by Sean Rastatter, the first cice chair of the Fairfax County Republican Committee.
