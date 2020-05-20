[Updated to include comments by incoming mayor Linda Colbert.]
Vienna voters in a massive turnout May 19 rejected a four-candidate slate and elected incumbent Town Council member Linda Colbert mayor and Ed Somers, Charles Anderson and Ray Bill to the Council.
Colbert, a longtime Vienna resident and math tutor who originally began serving on the Council in 2014, won the mayoral contest with 1,545 votes. She will succeed Mayor Laurie DiRocco, who did not seek a fourth term.
Council member Pasha Majdi picked up 1,172 votes in the mayoral race and colleague Howard Springsteen garnered 869.
Colbert said she was honored to have been elected and thanked her supporters, family and friends.
Colbert said her late parents “are always in my head and my heart, and their values of hard work and honesty guide me every day.” She vowed to try and gain the support and trust from those who had not voted for her.
One of Colbert’s top priorities as mayor will be improving communication between the town government and Vienna residents, so as to hash out issues before they become too contentious.
Colbert has been posting daily videos on social media during the pandemic and said she may continue that practice in the future, although probably not every day.
The mayor-elect said she looks forward to continuing to work with longtime Council colleague Springsteen, as well as new members Anderson, Brill and Somers.
“The people who have been elected have experience on transportation and planning and have been committed to our community already,” she said. “They have shown that they really want the best for Vienna . . . I don’t think we all came into this thinking the same or having an agenda., which is wonderful. I think it’s great to get different perspective on things.”
Colbert’s late parents, Rodger and M. Jane Seeman, also served on the Council and her mother was mayor from 2000 to 2014.
While Majdi will leave the Council at the end of June when his term expires, Springsteen will return, as his term does not conclude until June 30, 2021.
Springsteen said while he was disappointed with the election results, he was looking forward to working with Colbert, with whom he has a productive working relationship.
As for the new Council, which will take office in July, Springsteen predicted it would be “a lot less divisive” and would coalesce very quickly. The Council’s primary challenge will be watching the town’s finances as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out and working to get Vienna back on firm footing, he said.
“This is getting old, this sheltering in place,” Springsteen said. “I’m hoping as soon as the numbers start trending down, we can get back out again. This is the focus of all the council’s efforts right now.”
Majdi issued a statement after the election crediting Colbert with running a “great campaign.”
“The voters chose her as our next leader, and the voters are always right,” he said. “I wish Mayor-elect Colbert success in her new role.”
In an unusual twist for a Vienna election, Majdi ran at the top of a four-member candidate slate that also featured David Patariu, Chris Wright and Andrea Dahl. The slate campaigned together on issues such as safer streets, cut-through traffic, and parks and green space.
“Even though our platform didn’t win, I hope mayor-elect Colbert and the new Council will give these issues more attention for Vienna’s residents moving forward,” Majdi’s statement read.
Voters awarded the three available Council seats to Ed Somers (1,545 votes), Ray Brill Jr. (1,472) and Charles Anderson (1,420). Finishing out of the running were Roy Baldwin (1,256 votes), Patariu (1,214), Wright (1,265) and Dahl (1,336).
Brill, a former U.S. Air Force pilot, minister and congressional staffer, said he was “very humbled” by the election results and would work with the Council to address concerns about traffic, business vacancies and the Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) ordinance, which currently is suspended.
“What I bring to the process is a very pragmatic approach that I think we need,” he said. “I really want to listen and be informed before we take action.”
Baldwin, a lawyer who chairs the Vienna Board of Architectural Review, struck a positive note despite his loss.
“I think that the people of the town chose wisely,” Baldwin said. “They have a mayor who is a tremendous asset to the town and three new members who will augment the three who are there. I think [the Council is] well-placed to face the challenges to come.”
Wright, a first-time candidate, called the campaign a “real eye-opening experience” and said he plans to stay involved in town activities.
The four-member slate “presented an easy target, but I’m super-proud of the people I ran with,” Wright said. “We were open and honest about running together. We heard a lot from voters. They want to have their voices heard.”
Voters turned out in force for the election, albeit with most of them casting absentee ballots. A total of 4,195 of Vienna’s 11,508 active registered voters cast ballots, for a turnout of 36.5 percent.
Because of COVID-19 social-distancing precautions and the governor’s stay-at-home order, candidates were unable to do much door-to-door campaigning. The mayoral and Council contests only had one candidate forum each, which were hosted jointly by the Vienna Business Association and North East Vienna Citizens Association.
The election originally had been scheduled for May 5. Gov. Northam proposed moving municipal elections, including Vienna’s to the Nov. 3 general election because of the public-health crisis, but the state Senate rejected that option.
Critics of the proposal, which included the Vienna Town Council, Virginia Municipal League and some state senators, opposed mixing non-partisan local elections with the highly partisan fall general election. Some opponents also objected to the potential discarding of already-cast absentee ballots, which would have occurred under Northam’s proposal.
The governor eventually ended up using his statutory authority to delay municipal elections by two weeks.
The Fairfax County Office of Elections provided minimal staffing for polling at the Vienna Community Center and election officers often sanitized the equipment being used. Few voters were allowed into the center’s auditorium at any one time and they were directed to the voting carrels by blue masking tape on the carpet.
All of Vienna’s candidates agreed, at the urging of Mayor DiRocco, that they and their campaign volunteers would not greet voters on the community center’s property.
But Majdi and some of his family members (and some of the other three slate members, although not while the Sun Gazette stopped by) held up signs and waved to voters just across Cherry Street, S.E., where it intersects with Park Street, S.E.
Majdi said his intention was to thank voters who had come out to the polls, despite trying conditions.
But DiRocco, and numerous other town residents, criticized the action on social media.
