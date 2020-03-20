The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) has announced plans to postpone its quadrennial convention to a date to be determined.
“The RPV’s top priority is the health and well-being of Virginia’s citizens, and with that in mind, its convention will be moved,” party officials said. “That date will be determined as the COVID-19 situation progresses.”
At the convention, the party will formally ratify its support of President Trump for re-election; elect a party chairman; select the Virginia delegation to the Republican National Convention; and pick the two statewide presidential electors, who will cast ballots if the Republican ticket wins the most votes in Virginia.
The event, when it occurs, also will tee up the GOP’s efforts for November.
“We will not let this setback define our 2020 efforts,” Republican Party of Virginia chairman Jack Wilson said of the delay. “Republicans are more energized than ever to flip Virginia for President Trump and send our do-nothing senator, Mark Warner, packing. Our motto remains ‘Join the Fight, Stay in the Fight.’”
