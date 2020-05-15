Hang in there, Vienna voters.
The delayed-by-two-weeks May 19 election is almost here, and soon you’ll get to pick three new Town Council members and a new mayor.
But those who will be voting in person at the Vienna Community Center will have to jump through a few more hoops and will not have the chance to mingle with the candidates on-site.
Voters should be patient expect a slower-than-normal process, election officials said. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials will direct voters to enter the community center at one location and exit another, and will designate a “voters-only lane” to maintain a safe distance between voters approaching the building and the areas that would have been reserved for candidates.
At the request of Mayor Laurie DiRocco, all 10 candidates on the ballot have agreed that neither they nor their campaign volunteers will be present at the community center during voting on Election Day.
The candidates and their backers will plant campaign signs there early that morning in one final bid for attention before residents go in to vote.
DiRocco, in a May 8 message to the candidates, requested the change in order to “maximize the safety of all participants while ensuring that our election is open, transparent and accessible.”
Changes in this year’s voting regimen also will follow voters into the community center. Floor markings inside the building will show how voters should line up and stay separated from each other by 6 feet. An election official will be monitoring “social distancing” at the site.
No more than two voters at a time will be allowed in the auditorium where polling will occur. Officials will seek to limit contact between voters and election officers as much as possible. Only two check-in stations will be provided and officials will issue ballots there. Only one vote tabulator will be used, officials said.
Other safety precautions also will be in effect. Election officers will wear masks and gloves, and while the county will not provide face coverings for voters, they are welcome to wear their own.
The county will provide curbside voting, but only one election official will staff that operation. Those who wish to do curbside voting will be given a phone number to call when they arrive for curbside voting. Officials will mark those voters’ “places” in line and bring them ballots when it’s their turn to vote.
Voters must have one acceptable photo identification and be in line by 7 p.m. in order to cast a ballot.
Officials also ask voters not to use hand sanitizer just before voting, as the sanitizer will soak the ballot paper and cause it to swell, making it difficult for the tabulator to read. Election officials will provide a hand-sanitizing station for voters to use on their way out of the polling place.
Election officials also will provide sanitized pens and discourage voters from using their own pens to mark their ballots. As with hand sanitizer, gel ink can soak into ballots and make them difficult for the machine to read.
Officials encourage voters beforehand to review the Vienna election’s sample ballot (available at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/elections) and determine their choices before arriving at the polling location.
This year’s crowded ballot will feature three incumbent Council members – Pasha Majdi, Howard Springsteen and Linda Colbert – vying to succeed DiRocco, who did not seek a fourth term.
No incumbents are running for the three Council seats on the ballot this year. The seven candidates vying for those spots are Andrea Dahl, Chris Wright, Roy Baldwin, Charles Anderson, Ray Brill Jr., David Patariu and Ed Somers.
The state Senate on April 22 defeated a proposal by Gov. Northam to move Virginia’s municipal elections, previously scheduled for May 5, to the Nov. 3 general election. Some state lawmakers, as well as Vienna officials and the Virginia Municipal League, objected to that move for a variety of grounds, including the fact that doing so would put non-partisan local elections on the same ballot with the decidedly partisan U.S. presidential contest.
The governor later used his statutory authority to bump the elections back by two weeks to May 19.
