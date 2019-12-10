BRIAN TROMPETER
Staff Writer
In a surprise move, Mayor Laurie DiRocco announced at the Dec. 9 Vienna Town Council meeting that she would not pursue re-election next May.
“After a great deal of thought and reflection, I have decided not to seek a fourth term as mayor,” DiRocco said. “I have served on Town Council for over a decade and served on town boards and commissions for six years prior to that. So after 17 years of service to the town, I’d like to start a new chapter in my life and pursue some other interests.”
“When I was first appointed to the Transportation Safety Commission . . . my goal was to work with citizens and fellow board members for traffic-calming solutions,” she said. “I never planned to run for elected office. I have a background in finance and financial planning, so I never really thought of myself as a politician, but as someone who tries to serve the community and the best interests of the town as a whole. But here I am 17 years later. It truly has been an honor to serve the town and all of you.”
DiRocco joined the Council in 2009 after chairing the town’s Planning Commission and serving as vice chairman of the Transportation Safety Commission. She was appointed mayor in April 2014 following the death of Mayor M. Jane Seeman and ran unopposed for a full term during that May’s election. She subsequently ran unopposed in 2016 and 2018.
DiRocco continued two of Seeman’s traditions – holding Mayor at Your Service sessions with the public four times per year and Mayor’s Volunteer Reception each spring – and leads a walking group Friday mornings. Physically active, DiRocco also has led bicycle rides and, according to the Sun Gazette’s sports editor, throws out solid first pitches at Vienna Little League’s annual opening days.
“I have to say Vienna is blessed to have so many volunteers who help in a variety of ways,” DiRocco said. “Volunteers, in my mind, really make the community. I have to say also that Vienna is fortunate to have hardworking, knowledgeable and dedicated staff, people who are passionate about their work and really want to serve the community.”
The mayor has chaired the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and now serves on the Virginia Municipal League’s executive committee. Those experiences have given her “unique perspectives on how other localities operate across the region and state,” she said.
DiRocco has weathered multiple storms during her tenure. Cost overruns and construction delays plagued renovations at the Vienna Community Center and a deal with a private firm, in which the town would have owned the second floor of a commercial condominium building on Mill Street, N.E., and used it as a municipal parking garage, fell through in January this year.
The biggest ongoing controversy the mayor has faced, however, is backlash against the Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance. Approved by the Council in fall 2014, the ordinance incentivizes developers to provide architectural features and other amenities sought by the town in exchange for taller buildings and more development density.
The MAC ordinance, which aims to build a walkable, mixed-use community and add more housing options within the town, took years to craft and had much public input.
The Town Council since 2016 has approved four of the five submitted MAC applications. All of those projects have received push-back from the community, and the one the Council rejected – a Sunrise Senior Living facility with a small amount of ground-floor retail – resulted in the filing this summer of a $30 million lawsuit against the town.
The MAC controversy loomed large in this May’s election, where voters defeated incumbent Council member Tara Bloch. Council member Carey Sienicki, who like Bloch had supported the MAC projects, did not seek another term.
DiRocco, four other Council members, most of the town’s Planning Commission and a hefty number of residents and business owners in July also had to fight off a proposal advanced by Council members Pasha Majdi and Howard Springsteen to rescind a mixed-use MAC rezoning for 374-380 Maple Ave., W., which the Council had approved in June.
The proposal, which many who testified said would undermine the town’s reputation and open it to potential legal action, did not come to a vote after a six-hour-long meeting.
The approved MAC projects, while controversial, will put the town in stronger economic and financial positions in the future, DiRocco said.
The mayor said she still will work toward accomplishing things until the end of her term and desires to finalize a deal for a Church Street parking garage before she departs. The town is in a “very positive state,” with a triple-A bond rating, above-average reserves, strong public-safety services, sustainability initiatives and regular infrastructure investments, DiRocco said.
Springsteen, who was among the Council members who encouraged DiRocco to run for mayor, said he understood her decision to step down on June 30, 2020.
“She’s done a very good job as mayor and can leave with her head held high,” he said. “She’s paid her dues. I think she just wants to move on. I can’t fault that. She’s earned the right to move on.”
Council member Linda Colbert complimented DiRocco’s service.
“Laurie has been a fantastic mayor,” Colbert said. “She became mayor when I first was elected to Council. She’s really been a mentor to me. I think she’s led this town and just done a great job. I’m sad to see her go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.