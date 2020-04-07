Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.