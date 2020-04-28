Candidates for Vienna Town Council and mayor are going into final campaign mode following a back-and-forth of decisions by state officials, which resulted in Gov. Northam’s postponing the election by two weeks to May 19.
Vienna’s election field is crowded this year, with three incumbent Council members – Linda Colbert, Pasha Majdi and Howard Springsteen – vying to succeed Mayor Laurie DiRocco, who is not seeking re-election.
Seven candidates also are seeking three open Council seats. The field includes Roy Baldwin, Ray Brill Jr. and Charles Anderson, plus three candidates running on a slate with Majdi: Chris Wright, Andrea Dahl and David Patariu.
Candidates told the Sun Gazette they miss door-to-door campaigning, but are reaching out to voters through social media. The election’s date, which had remained a moving target until late last week, complicated matters further, they said.
“If you want to send a mailing out, when do you pull the trigger?” asked Anderson, who added he will stress to voters his fiscal and budgetary qualifications in the coming weeks.
“I believe that the skills I have gained in analyzing, researching and auditing complex economic and commercial issues make me as qualified as any other in the race to address these issues,” he said.
Springsteen, who said the postponed election date will give more people time to cast absentee ballots, added that the delay had forced him to do a campaign mailing, which he does not always do.
“I will continue to stand on my voting record, my extensive experience on the Council, proven community-service involvement and my professional experience,” he said.
Patariu agreed with Springsteen’s assessment that voters now will have a bigger opportunity to cast ballots and candidates now have more time to disseminate their views. Patariu said he and the other three slate members have been listening to residents’ concerns.
“The savvy Vienna electorate, not beguiled by photo-ops or claims of allegedly relevant experience and entitlement to office, will identify with our resident-focused platform and put our vision ‘over the top,’” he said.
Colbert said she has been working with local grocery stores to offer early morning shopping hours for senior residents only and had convinced the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to cover its water fountains along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail.
Colbert also took a swipe at the election’s four-candidate slate.
“I will make decisions independently after listening to residents and based on what I feel is best for Vienna as a whole,” she said. “I have a vision, but I do not have an agenda that’s set in stone.”
Majdi said residents’ health and safety were more important than the election’s date and he touted proposals to confine town spending to basic services during the crisis, set up a reserve fund for public health and work with Fairfax County on zero-interest micro-loan program for local businesses. He also defended the slate on which he’s running.
“Other candidates are promising to consider ideas after the election,” Majdi said. “We’re offering clear positions on key issues up front so voters can decide.”
Somers said he was glad the election would not be lumped in with the Nov. 3 ballot and said that despite the push for absentee balloting, he still prefers the “patriotic” feel of voting in person with other residents.
“You can tell that people are truly hungry for human contact,” Somers said of his observations during the crisis. “Even though wearing masks, people walking their dogs or out with their children wave and smile at each other as they move around Vienna – at a safe social distance.”
Brill said the delayed election’s impact on candidates’ campaigns paled in comparison with the impacts on residents’ lives from school and commercial closures.
“We are concerned about our families’ well-being and the preservation of their jobs and businesses,” he said. “We need experienced leaders to guide us through these unprecedented times and restore our economy in a healthy and timely manner.”
Dahl said she sympathized with residents’ plight during the crisis.
“What were concerns for many just 45 days ago may no longer be concerns as we see the full impact of this pandemic on our economy,” she said.
The Council must be flexible during the crisis and after, Dahl said.
“I possess both the creativity and the courage to do things differently in the most effective ways possible,” she said.
Vienna voters have responded enthusiastically to the Fairfax County Office of Elections’ suggestion to vote absentee in the town election. As of April 27, county election officials had sent 2,306 absentee ballots to voters who requested them and so far voters had returned 648 of those ballots. Combined with five in-person absentee ballots cast at the Fairfax County Government Center, Vienna’s election had garnered 653 absentee votes so far – a figure nearly half the total votes cast in last year’s contested election.
The Office of Elections will offer in-person voting opportunities at the Vienna Community Center on May 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will have to adhere to social-distancing requirements, election staffing will be minimal and officials regularly will sanitize equipment and supplies.
Gov. Northam earlier recommended the General Assembly move May 5 municipal elections, including Vienna’s, to the Nov. 3 general election because of the health crisis. His proposal garnered opposition from some state legislators, Vienna officials and the Virginia Municipal League. Opponents did not want non-partisan local elections being melded with the (this year especially) partisan November election, which will feature the U.S. presidential election.
During the General Assembly’s veto session on April 22, the House of Delegates first narrowly defeated Northam’s recommendations, then voted again 47-45 to pass them. All 44 Republicans present voted against the governor’s proposals and were joined by Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), said Del. Mark Keam (D-Oakton-Vienna).
The state Senate, at the urging of state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna), killed the amendment without a recorded vote, leaving local elections set at the original date of May 5, Keam said. Northam on April 24 pushed the elections back by two weeks to May 19.
“We just do what we’re told,” said Katherine Hanley, secretary of the Fairfax County Electoral Board, which has ridden a wave of uncertainty while preparing for the local elections.
