The Vienna town government will record and repeatedly broadcast an audience-free Vienna Town Council candidate debate to be held April 2.
The North East Vienna Citizens Association (NEVCA) and Vienna Business Association (VBA) will host the debate, in lieu of previously scheduled ones, so Vienna voters can hear from the 10 candidates in this era of “social distancing” prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The forum, to be held from 6 to 10 p.m., will be separated into two portions: a question-and-answer session with the seven candidates seeking Town Council seats and a subsequent one featuring the three mayoral candidates.
To ensure public safety and comply with social-distancing guidelines, the forum will not be open to the public, but will be broadcast live on TVCN, the Town’s cable access channels – 27 on Cox and 38 on Verizon Fios. The forum will be rebroadcast on TVCN through May 5 on Mondays at 10 a.m., Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m.
The Town Council consists of six members, plus the mayor. Three Council seats are up for grabs every year and mayoral elections occur on even-numbered years. Registered voters within the town may cast ballots on May 5 at the Vienna Community Center, or vote via absentee ballot.
The Town Council election still is slated to occur as scheduled. The Fairfax County Office of Elections is required to move forward, as delaying the election would require action from the governor or an order from the Virginia Supreme Court.
