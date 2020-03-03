Virginia’s Democratic primary voters were met with a sea of names on the ballot Tuesday, but only five candidates are hoping for a win in the contest on Super Tuesday.

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the state in the presidential primary. We'll be posting results on this page as they come in.

The five candidates still seeking the nomination are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The voting Tuesday followed a string of exits in the final hours leading up to high-stakes Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states head to the polls.

Businessman Tom Steyer dropped out of the running after a disappointing showing in the South Carolina primary Saturday. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., left the race on Sunday, followed by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar made high-profile endorsements of Biden on Monday night, but absentee voting in the weeks before the primary will mean both are still likely to have some support in the final results.

POLL PREDICTIONS

Two polls taken in the past few days found growing momentum behind Biden after his strong win in South Carolina.

Biden was pulling 45% support among primary voters in a Change Research poll taken March 1-2 and 39% among respondents in a Data for Progress poll taken Feb. 28 through March 2, according to Real Clear Politics. That is a 15-point lead over Sanders.

The previous Data for Progress poll, taken just a week earlier, had Sanders ahead by 9 percentage points.

PAST VIRGINIA PRIMARIES

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Virginia’s primary, with 64% of the vote, 504,741 votes to 276,370 votes for Sanders.

In 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama won the state’s primary with 627,820 votes compared to Clinton’s 349,766. Four candidates were on the ballot who had already ended their campaigns earlier in the season, including Biden.

Observers will be weighing enthusiasm for 2020's Democratic candidates based on the turnout from the past two primaries. In 2016, there was 785,041 total votes, compared to 986,203 total votes in 2008.

FUNDRAISING

In the race for campaign cash in Virginia, Biden reportedly raised the most, with nearly $1.54 million as of Jan. 31, according to The Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), with a third of that coming from Northern Virginia.

Sanders reported raising $977,456, but noted more individual donors in the state and the region.

Warren raised $726,430 and Gabbard raised $85,627. Bloomberg is self-funding his campaign.