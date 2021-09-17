More than 30,000 people have joined the Prince William County voter rolls since the last gubernatorial election.

Early voting for the November election kicks off today, and residents will be choosing candidates for Virginia’s top three offices and seats in the House of Delegates.

According to the Prince William County Registrar’s Office, 271,700 people were registered to vote in 2017, with 253,000 as active voters. As of Sept. 10, 303,890 people were registered to vote, with 286,410 listed as active.

Virginia’s gubernatorial race typically attracts the most attention, as it is usually seen nationally as a referendum on the presidential election of the previous year.

Only once since 1981 has the victorious candidate for governor come from the same party that secured the White House in the previous year, which was Democrat Terry McAuliffe in 2013, following Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012.

McAuliffe is again on the ballot, as the state constitution barred him from serving consecutive terms. He last won the state’s top office by a slim margin, edging Republican Ken Cuccinelli by only about 63,000 votes out of more than 2.1 million.

McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin and Liberation party candidate Princess Blanding, whose brother Marcus-David Peters’ killing by a Richmond police officer led to the statewide Marcus Alert legislation.

Blanding’s appearance on the ballot marks the third consecutive gubernatorial election with a third-party candidate. The largest segment of the vote carried by a third-party candidate since 1981 was Libertarian Robert Sarvis in 2013, who received about 6.5%.

Prince William County Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears for the lieutenant governor position. Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking re-election to a third term and is being challenged by Republican Del. Jason Miyares.

All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are also up for re-election, and Prince William County area voters will choose legislators in all or parts of eight districts.

The 40 seats in the Virginia Senate, including the five representing parts of Prince William, will be up for election in 2023.

In the local House races, incumbent Democratic Del. Candi King is facing Republican Gina Ciarcia, a teacher at Dominion Christian School in Reston, in the 2nd District. King won a special election for the seat in January with 51% of the vote after Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her campaign for governor. The district covers eastern Prince William, including Belmont Bay and Potomac Shores, Quantico and northern portions of Stafford County.

Incumbent Democratic Del. Elizabeth Guzman is facing Republican Ben Baldwin in the 31st District, which includes portions of southeastern Prince William, including Montclair and Independent Hill, plus parts of northern and eastern Fauquier County. Guzman was first elected in 2017, ousting eight-term Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter.

The 50th and 51st districts will have new representatives following the November election.

In the 50th, Democrat Michelle Maldonado ousted incumbent Del. Lee Carter in a primary election. The seat covers Manassas and the Linton Hall area of Prince William. Maldonado will face Republican Steve Pleickhardt.

The seat in the 51st, which covers the Lake Ridge, Woodbine, Bristow and Nokesville areas of Prince William, is open after Ayala didn’t seek re-election to instead run for lieutenant governor. Democrat Briana Sewell will face Republican Tim Cox.

In the 13th District, Democratic Del. Danica Roem is being challenged by Republican Christopher Stone. The seat represents Manassas Park and nearby parts of Prince William, including Gainesville and Haymarket.

In the 52nd District, which includes Dumfries and Dale City, incumbent Democrat Luke Torian is being challenged by Republican Maria Martin.

In the 40th District, which represents parts of northwestern Prince William and Fairfax counties, incumbent Democratic Del. Daniel Helmer will face Republican Harold Pyon.

In the 87th District, which covers a small portion of western Prince William and parts of Loudoun County, incumbent Del. Suhas Subramanyam will face Republican challenger Greg Moulthrop.