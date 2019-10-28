Voters in four of the most competitive Virginia Senate races, including the 13th District that represents Prince William and Loudoun counties, favor Democratic candidates, according to a new survey of voters by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
The survey also shows that Assembly candidates who support President Trump are at a disadvantage with voters, while candidates who support Trump’s impeachment inquiry are favored, according to a news release.
Republicans currently control the Senate with a 21-19 majority, making districts like the 13th decisive in how the chamber approaches legislation.
The Wason Center conducted 849 interviews of registered voters, including 582 likely voters, Oct. 1-20.
The survey also included voters in the 7th, 10th and 12th districts, said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center.
“These districts could tip control of the Virginia Senate, and these voters’ views suggest how the competition is going statewide as we approach Election Day,” Kidd said.
With no statewide candidates to draw voters in this off-year election, turnout may be especially important.
Indicating a 14-point “enthusiasm gap,” 63% of Democratic voters said they were enthusiastic about voting, compared to 49% of Republicans. Among likely voters, Democrats lead Republicans by 14 points on the generic ballot, 51% to 37%. Likely voters prefer that Democrats control the General Assembly after the election, 51% to 38%.
National politics also casts a shadow over the ballot, as 59% of voters surveyed said they were less likely to vote for a General Assembly candidate who supports President Trump, and 54% said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports impeaching him. Asked about the House of Representatives inquiry into impeaching President Trump, 55% of voters in these districts, including 11% of Republicans, say that opening the impeachment inquiry was “the right thing to do,” while 42% say it was “the wrong thing to do.”
“These findings suggest that affiliation with President Trump, an affiliation all Republican candidates share by party label, is not an asset,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.