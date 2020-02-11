Candidates in the Democratic presidential primary might be spending Tuesday in New Hampshire as they wait for the state’s results, but they're already turning an eye to Virginia.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The event will be at Wakefield High School, 1325 S. Dinwiddie St.
Voters head to the polls here on March 3, along with races in more than a dozen other states. Absentee voting has already started in Virginia.
Warren is currently in third at 15.3% in the average of national polls at Real Clear Politics. A Virginia poll from the University of Mary Washington last September had her tied with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for second with 9% in the state. Former Vice President Joe Biden was at 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.