Candidates in the Democratic presidential primary might be spending Tuesday in New Hampshire as they wait for the state’s results, but they're already turning an eye to Virginia.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The event will be at Wakefield High School, 1325 S. Dinwiddie St.

Voters head to the polls here on March 3, along with races in more than a dozen other states. Absentee voting has already started in Virginia.

Warren is currently in third at 15.3% in the average of national polls at Real Clear Politics. A Virginia poll from the University of Mary Washington last September had her tied with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for second with 9% in the state. Former Vice President Joe Biden was at 23%.