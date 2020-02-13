Warren looks to Super Tuesday with stop in Arlington

Coming off poor showings in the first two contests of the Democratic primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Arlington Thursday night promising to fight on, carrying an anti-corruption message to a key Super Tuesday state.

Speaking at a filled-to-capacity Wakefield High School gym, Warren dismissed the first few weeks of the primary, in which she finished third in the Iowa caucuses and fourth in New Hampshire, a state that neighbors her home state of Massachusetts.

“We’ve heard from two states, we got 51 states and territories ready to go, and that means the road to the White House runs right through Virginia,” Warren said to begin her remarks.

The last public polling for the Commonwealth was released in September, showing Warren in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. But many observers say she’ll need to perform well in Virginia and other March 3 primary states to keep her campaign viable. After the fourth place showing in New Hampshire, there was speculation that her campaign was low on money when it cancelled a series of television ad purchases in Nevada and South Carolina.

But Warren enlisted two state representatives to help work up support Thursday night. First, Del. Kathy Tran, who represents Springfield, Lorton, Fairfax Station and Mount Vernon, talked about sweeping Democratic victories in Virginia in 2017 and 2019 before announcing her endorsement of Warren. And Virginia Sen. Ghazala Hashmi spoke about her experience running for office as an immigrant, saying that Warren best understood the fight for America’s working class.

“We’re talking about social mobility and helping every single working American in this country, that everybody needs to have access to education, to the right opportunities to get the jobs and the professional careers that they deserve,” Hasmi said.

For her part, Warren stuck largely to the theme of demanding that the wealthiest people in the country pay more in taxes, and promising to get corporate influence out of politics. She took questions from the crowd but remained on the the message she wanted to deliver, even taking a question about the price of toll roads in Virginia and answering that the rich haven’t been asked to pay enough in taxes to maintain the country’s transportation system.

She also cast herself as something of a political outsider, saying that she thought she’d stay in academia until she was asked by Pres. Barack Obama to design the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau as part of his administration’s financial reform legislation. But largely, her message was simple: the government isn’t working for the working class.

“Families incomes have flattened out. People have worked harder and harder and harder, … people working two jobs on and on while expenses shoot through the roof,” she said. “... We have an America that’s working better and better and better if you’re born into privilege, but it’s not working better for the rest of us. And 2020 is your time to change that.”

A number of her supporters said they were concerned about the results in Iowa and New Hampshire, but that they hadn’t given up hope that her campaign could turn things around.

Ben Bergmann, a lawyer who lives in D.C., said the size of the crowd (a long line of people couldn’t make it into the gymnasium because it was full) gave him hope that Warren could still win.

“She’s suffered some blows, but she’s not out of it and there is a chance, in the next two contests and here in this state, to be one of the three going into April and March,” he said. “People think ‘Can she win? Can she not win?’ I think that’s why she faltered, is people have doubts about her electability. And I don’t believe in that.”

Alethea Price, a retired reading teacher in Alexandria, said she was won over when she first saw Warren enter the national spotlight in designing the CFPB. Price also loved the way she continued when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell famously tried to silence her on the Senate floor, saying “and yet she persisted.”

“Her education, her experience, and her fortitude, her persistence, are what strike me as valuable qualities,” Price said.