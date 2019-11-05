Prince William's Board of County Supervisors appears likely to be under Democratic leadership as election results come in Tuesday night.
With 81% of precincts reporting, Democrat Ann Wheeler is leading with 44,526 votes to Republican John Gray's 28,981 votes.
Independent candidates Muneer Baig had 4,116 votes and Don Scoggins had 3,604 votes.
Results are according to VPAP. All results are unofficial until certified by local and state election officials later this week.
A former energy consultant, Wheeler initially entered the race to challenge combative Republican incumbent Corey Stewart. But the longtime chairman announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek another term.
Gray surprised observers with his GOP primary win in May with a conservative argument against his challenger, Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe. A certified public accountant, Gray has sometimes battled other leaders in his own party, but showed an ability to connect with its base in the primary.
In 2015, Stewart won re-election with nearly 57% of the vote, but the election cycles since then have offered an increasing shift toward Democrats in this suburban county.
(2) comments
Developers cheer! Taxpayers, homeowners, parents ... fear.
Glad Stewart is gone. Sad his "to the highest bidder" policymaking will continue under a blue banner.
PWC will go the way of Arlington and Fairfax - sanctuary county. Sad sad sad!!!!
