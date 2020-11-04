With the results in, Arlington’s 2020 election season now pivots to 2021. And here is what will be on the ballot at the local level 12 months hence:
• County Board: Erik Gutshall won a four-year County Board term in 2017, defeating perennial candidate Audrey Clement and independent Charles McCullough. Gutshall’s death earlier this year resulted in the election of Takis Karantonis to fill out the remainder of the term.
• School Board: Four years ago, Monique O’Grady first toppled incumbent School Board member James Lander in the Democratic caucus, then went on to win the general election in a three-way race also contested by Alison Dough and Mike Webb.
• House of Delegates: Pending the results of redistricting, Arlington is likely to continue to have four seats in the House of Delegates, which will be up for grabs next November. Current delegates, all Democrats, include Patrick Hope (the only one whose district is entirely within Arlington), Alfonso Lopez, Mark Levine and Rip Sullivan. The district of Levine is split with Alexandria; the districts of Lopez and Sullivan are split with Fairfax County.
Also on the ballot next year in Virginia will be races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(2) comments
Here we go again with McCaffrey and the Sun Gazette. Democratic Party candidates are featured, non-Democrats are ignored and disparaged as "losers". Any and all press releases from the Arlington Democratic Party are printed as "news". Surrogates for Scott are allowed to make abusive comments about non-Democrat candidates, and anyone who posts a comment that doesn't go along with the program is a "sock puppet".
Scott McCaffrey is a perennial shill for the status quo, whether any and all Democratic candidates for public office, one-party government inside the beltway, civic groups that in no way represent the social, economic, racial, and ethnic diversity of NoVa's population, and massive re-segregation through gentrification.
