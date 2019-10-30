With the 2019 election almost in the rear-view mirror, the focus of local politics turns to what will transpire in 2020.
On the ballot next November will be the County Board seat occupied by Libby Garvey and the School Board posts held by Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento.
A little history:
• In 2016, Garvey defeated Erik Gutshall by a 10-point margin to win the Democratic primary for County Board, then went on to defeat perennial candidate Audrey Clement, an independent, with 71 percent of the vote. (Gutshall rebounded with a County Board victory in 2017, succeeding Jay Fisette, who retired after 20 years of service.)
• Also that year, Van Doren and Talento emerged as the winners of the Democratic caucus in a race that also featured Michael Shea and Chaz Crismon, then went on to be unopposed in the general election.
How will the 2020 race play out? Things could start percolating as early as December with candidate announcements. In January, candidates can begin circulating nominating petitions to win a spot on the ballot.
Should there be intra-Democratic races, the County Board nominee will be decided either by a state-run primary or a party-run caucus (that decision will be made early in the new year by the Arlington County Democratic Committee). Because School Board seats in Virginia officially are nonpartisan, the only method of nominating candidates would be through a party-run caucus, usually held in May or June.
For those more interested in presidential politics, the Virginia’s Democratic primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3 as part of “Super Tuesday” balloting. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Vermont also plan to hold Democratic primaries that day.
