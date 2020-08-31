Given the choices in the Nov. 3 election, some Arlington residents might be tempted to write in someone – themselves, a family member, a neighbor, a fictional character – in place of the options printed on the ballot.
Alas, it’s not likely that those votes likely will see the light of day.
County election officials plan to follow the letter of state law, which says individual write-in votes only have to be reported if the total number in a given race exceeds 10 percent of votes cast in that race. And while Arlington voters do cast write-in votes – most frequently in School Board races – reaching that 10-percent threshold would seem a stretch.
Years back, the county elections office did tally and report each of the write-in votes cast for various offices. But, ultimately, county elections chief Linda Lindberg decided it was too much work for too little reward, and stopped the practice. Current registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer has continued that policy.
“It takes days to type everything up, and we’ll need a break by then,” Reinemeyer said in a statement not likely to be contradicted by anyone familiar with the voluminous work that goes on in preparing for and conducting a presidential election, particularly during a public-health crisis.
While the write-in votes will not be publicly disseminated, they will be available in raw form for public inspection after the election, Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette. Those tempted to hunt through the raw data are likely to find Arlington voters are creative in their write-ins.
To take one example, among those written in for various local races back in 2010, when a full list was published: Rush Limbaugh, Sarah Palin, G. Gordon Liddy, Stephen Colbert, Kevin Bacon, Alex Ovechkin, Ryan Zimmerman, Axl Rose and Magic Johnson. Also written in were Ronald Reagan, Jean-Paul Sartre, Karl Marx and George Washington, each of whom was unable to serve in office because, well, they were dead.
That same year, Arlington voters wrote in an inordinate number of local political and civic leaders, most of whom either already were in office or had no interest in holding office.
Since time does march on, some of these local write-ins from the 2010 election might be unfamiliar to newer arrivals in the county. But give yourself an “Arlington Way” gold star if you can identify them all:
David Bell, Bill Buck, Eric Dobson, Christian Dorsey, Paul Ferguson, Ron Fisher, David Foster, Elaine Furlow, Voncille Hines, Alfonso Lopez, Kip Malinosky, John Milliken, Josh Ruebner, Mark Schwartz, Amit Singh, Scott Tate, Kristine Wood, William Bozman, Sharon Davis, Christian Dorsey, David Englin, Jay Fisette, Paul Ferguson, Patrick Hope, Jonathan Kinney, Michael Nardolilli, Walter Tejada, William Barker, Morton Blackwell, Ann Broder, Michael Brunner, Todd Endo, Ed Fendley, Reid Goldstein, Karla Hagan, Charles Hokanson, Mark Johnston, Mark Kelly, Kip Malinosky, Patrick Murray, Frank O’Leary, Terron Sims, Palma Strand, Scott Tate, Ben Tribbett, Mary Vihstadt, Frank Wilson, Beth Wolffe and Chris Zimmerman.
(Sometimes those who cast write-in votes for specific people do get their wish, albeit in delayed fashion. Of those listed above, Dorsey eventually ended up on the County Board, Goldstein later was elected to the School Board and Lopez subsequently was elected to serve in the House of Delegates. All three remain in office today.)
The write-in rules are somewhat different for president and vice president. Under Virginia law, the only write-ins that will be counted for the highest office in the land are those where the individuals receiving them file advance notice with state officials to be write-in candidates, and provide a list of people who would serve as their presidential electors on the off chance their write-in ticket actually won the statewide vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.