The Northern Virginia Veterans Association is partnering with George Mason University to present an event that focuses on understanding current and critical veterans' needs and how the community can work together to meet them.
The event Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. will be a virtual panel discussion on "Veterans Needs During the Pandemic."
Leaders and change agents will describe veterans' new and increased healthcare and other needs during the pandemic and how to create solutions. A follow-on panel will be held in six months to share outcomes based on community-centric solutions.
Capt. John Maxwell (retired), commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will be among the panelists.
The event is free, and registration is available at this site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-health-needs-in-the-pandemic-moving-toward-innovative-solutions-registration-132463793773
Dr. Angela McConnell, president and CEO of NOVA Veterans, noted that veterans serve the region in multiple ways, from being outstanding business owners and employees to providing public representation to help ensure veterans are not overlooked or disregarded. NOVA Veterans is partnering with GMU’s new Military, Veterans, & Families Initiative, led by Dr. Keith Renshaw.
Renshaw said initiative focuses on bringing together and amplifying GMU's education programs, research, training, and direct services that aim to serve the military and veteran community.
NOVA Veterans is a bridging nonprofit that provides vulnerable veterans (elderly, disabled, low income, underserved) personal and direct access to healthcare services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.