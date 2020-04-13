The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported strong-armed robbery at an Exxon gas station in the Sterling area on Easter Sunday.
The victim reported that two males entered the Exxon gas station at 45601 Falke Plaza around 1:15 p.m. The first suspect went to purchase a drink. After the clerk opened the register he jumped over the counter. The second suspect went around the counter and removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. No weapons were displayed during the robbery.
Both suspects fled the store on foot.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8, slim build and wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, slim build, and wearing gray sweatpants with black cuffs and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.