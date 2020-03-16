The Fairfax County Park Authority has closed all facilities for two weeks, until Sunday, March 29, although with county libraries and all other community facilities due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The closure includes RECenters, nature centers, historic sites, visitor centers, equestrian facilities, golf courses and preschools. All events, classes, programs and permitted use of athletic fields, parks, historic sites, campgrounds, and picnic shelters during this timeframe are also canceled.
Some of these facilities will be used as meal distribution centers to serve the community as needed.
The county's parks, dog parks and trails remain open at this time, but residents are reminded to practice social distancing and avoiding any large gatherings or group activities. Fairfax County Health Department has established a COVID-19 page for current information and guidance.
Refunds or credits will be issued for all rentals and activities that are canceled.
Meanwhile, the McLean Community Center, the Alden Theatre, the Old Firehouse Center and the McLean Project for the Arts are closed and will remain closed through Sunday, April 12. All classes, activities and performances are canceled, as are all scheduled facility rentals, community organization uses and the MCC Governing Board meeting and Public Hearing, which were scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.