Fairfax County Public Schools has received $50,000 in grant funding from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and Nationals Philanthropies, the official charitable arm of the Washington Nationals baseball team.
The organizations each donated $25,000 to the school system, and they donated the same amount to the and Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland.
The funds are designed to help the school systems ensure children stay nourished during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined, the school districts will serve about 35,000 meals a day through curbside pick-up, pop-up meal sites and bus route delivery.
“For all the kids across the country who live with hunger, school meals can be the only food they can depend on each day," said Tom Nelson, President and CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "It's up to all of us to make sure America's kids – our future leaders – aren't left behind during this national emergency."
Although there may not yet be a cure for COVID-19, the hunger so many families across the country are suffering while out of school and work is solvable.
“The uncertainty caused by the pandemic is particularly unsettling for the most vulnerable members of our community, especially when regular avenues to support services are unavailable,” said Tal Alter, CEO of Washington Nationals Philanthropies. “It is our responsibility to ensure we do everything we can to meet the needs of our neighbors, paramount among these basic needs is the access to nutritious food. The school districts of Fairfax and Prince George’s County are the embodiment of staying in the fight, and we are proud to partner with No Kid Hungry to support their work to continue providing this essential service for young people.”
