Fairfax County businesses are being asked to respond to a survey about how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is affecting them.
The survey is being conducted by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
The short survey asks business owners or executives to describe the effect of the public health emergency on their staffing and revenue and their outlook for future staffing and revenue. The survey also asks what resources the owners or executives have found useful and what additional resources they would find useful.
Fairfax businesses can click here to take the survey. It closes Friday, April 10, at 5 p.m.
“In order to come up with the best solutions for helping companies survive this crisis, we have to know how they are being affected by it and this survey gives us another tool to do that,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the authority.
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The authority offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the authority maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.