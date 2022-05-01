Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.