Fairfax County authorities on April 26 served a 16-year-old boy with a petition for involuntary manslaughter, seven weeks after a three-vehicle crash on Georgetown Pike that killed a 62-year-old woman.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit determined the collision occurred March 9 at 3 p.m. as the juvenile was driving a 2020 Audi A5 at more than 80 mph in the 35-mph speed zone.
That section of the roadway is located just west of Madeira School.
The Audi’s driver, who was headed west on Georgetown Pike, lost control of his car, which crossed the double-yellow line and struck a 2005 Nissan Sentra head-on, police said. The Audi then spun into the path of a 1991 Toyota MR5, causing the Toyota to rear-end the Audi. Both the Nissan and Toyota were going eastbound on the road.
Rescue personnel treated the Audi’s driver at the scene for injuries and took the Toyota’s driver to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. Rescue workers also took the Nissan’s driver, Karla Boggess of Berryville, to hospital and she succumbed to her injuries four days afterward.
Detectives determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.
Authorities are holding the youth at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, county police said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
