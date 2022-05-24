2 Fairfax students named Presidential Scholars

Benjamin Choi of McLean, a senior at the Potomac School, and Helen Dunn, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, are among 161 students from across the nation, and two of five from across Virginia, to be named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards as determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored about 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students.
The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the organization again was extended to recognize students who demonstrated ability and accomplishment in career-and-technical-education fields.
