Three members of Boy Scout Troop 128, sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church in McLean, ascended to Eagle Scout rank during a Court of Honor program held at the church on Sept. 12.
The Scouts – Max Profaizer, Sam Bennett and Jack Sears – achieved the highest rank after completing projects to support their community that included constructing a path for a local minister to his church, creating an electronic watering and fertilizing system for a garden to feed the needy and shoring up a popular trail along Pimmit Run that had been washed away during recent flooding.
Boy Scout Troop 128 was founded in 1924, making it the oldest troop in Fairfax County.
