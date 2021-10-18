[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A total of 408 Fairfax County Public Schools students earned the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, and 58 students earned the IB Career-Related Certificate during the 2020-21 school year, county school leaders announced recently.
The IB Diploma Program is a two-year program for juniors and seniors that comprises a core curriculum and six subject groups. Students complete internal and external assessments as well as exams, community service and a 4,000-word extended essay.
Students who earned the IB diploma attended Annandale, Edison, Justice, Lewis, George C. Marshall, Mount Vernon and South Lakes high schools and Robinson Secondary School. The IB Career-Related Program enables students to pursue a career and technical education field of interest in addition to taking IB courses. Students who earned the IB Career-Related Certificate attended Lewis, Mount Vernon and South Lakes high schools.
