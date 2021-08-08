[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Community Center and McLean Community Foundation have announced plans for a return of the McLean 5K, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. beginning at McLean Square Shopping Center, 6631 Old Dominion Drive.
“The race features a certified course through the heart of McLean, and is designed for runners and walkers of all abilities,” organizers said. Proceeds will benefit the McLean Community Foundation.
For information and registration, see the Website at https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2021-mclean-5k.
