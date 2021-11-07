[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau on Nov. 1 arrested a 75-year-old man for alleged sexual assaults that occurred at the Secular Institute Stabat Mater, 2001 Great Falls St. in McLean.
Detectives were notified Oct. 28 after a child disclosed to an adult that he had been sexually assaulted by a leader of the program. Detectives determined Antonio Perez-Alcala owned the McLean home where he operated the Secular Institute and that juveniles had attended private mentoring sessions, often in his bedroom. The victim reportedly was sexually assaulted during the private sessions.
The detectives’ preliminary investigation has identified an additional victim, police said. Detectives executed a search warrant at the Secular Institute the evening of Nov. 1 and arrested Perez-Alcala. Authorities have charged him with nine counts of aggravated sexual battery and are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Since the mid-1990s, Perez-Alcala has held various positions throughout Northern Virginia where he had contact with young people. Detectives ask anyone who may have information about this case or believe Perez-Alcala had inappropriate contact with a child to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 3.
Perez-Alcala was affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington from 1994 to 2008 in a non-ordained capacity, police said. Detectives are working with the diocese to determine if there were any additional victims.
