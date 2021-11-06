[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A total of 777 persons in the Washington area availed themselves of the SoberRide initiative of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program during Halloween as opposed to possibly driving home drunk – the second highest level of ridership for that holiday in SoberRide’s 30-year history.
“For its hours of operation this Halloween, this level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing a potential drunk driver from Greater Washington’s roadways every 27 seconds,” said Kurt Erickson, president of the nonprofit organization that manages the effort.
WRAP’s 2021 Halloween SoberRide campaign began at 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and continued through 4 a.m. the next morning, in conjunction with Lyft.
The Halloween usage was the second highest for the holiday since SoberRide began in 1991. The organization also offers its free safe-ride-home service on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and the winter holidays through and including New Year’s Eve.
Since 1991, SoberRide has provided 81,184 free safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Washington area.
