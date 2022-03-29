Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat have been invited to take part in a breakfast event sponsored by the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
The meet-and-greet is slated for Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington.
“If you’re undecided on who to vote for, or want to learn a little more about the candidates, this is where you’ll want to be,” party officials said. “All are welcome.”
The seat currently is occupied by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), who first was elected to office in 2014. He is being challenged by Victoria Virasingh in the June 21 primary, with the winner going on to the November general election.
For more information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
