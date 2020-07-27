The Fairfax County government has added two new glass-recycling locations, found at Baron Cameron Park in Reston and Wakefield Park in Annandale, and has reopened all existing sites.
The purple bins have been popping up across Northern Virginia after local governments opted to stop collecting glass as part of household recycling. Currently, there are about 35 locations where clean glass can be depositing for recycling.
Recycled glass is used both in support of Fairfax County road projects, and to create new glass bottles.
