Advisory committee honors McLean District Station officer of year

The McLean District Station Community Advisory Committee on May 16 honored Fairfax County police Pfc. Matthew Bedekovich as Officer of the Year.
Committee members, along with McLean District Station Commander Capt. Wilson Lee, honored Bedekovich during a dinner at Kazan Restaurant in McLean.
Bedekovich has worked for the Fairfax County Police Department for about five years and has spent the entirety of his career working on the Midnights A Squad at McLean District Station.
He is a field-training instructor for new officers and a member of the police department’s Search and Rescue Team.
Officials with the department’s DWI Enforcement Team recently approached him to take on additional patrols in the county in search of drunk drivers.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.