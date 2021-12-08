[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another hopeful aviation sign, Aer Lingus has announced plans to double service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Dublin starting next spring.
Effective March 27 – and assuming pandemic conditions permit – the airline aims to add a new flight that will depart the Irish capital at 4:20 p.m., arriving in Washington at 7:15 p.m. The return flight is scheduled to depart Dulles at 8:45 p.m., arriving in Dublin 8:40 a.m. the next morning. (All times are local.)
That second flight would augment existing service, which departs Dublin at 12:25 p.m., arrives at Dulles at 3:30 p.m., departs Dulles at 5 p.m. and arrives in Dublin at 4:55 a.m.
