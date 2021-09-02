[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Aer Lingus has resumed service between Washington Dulles International Airport and the Irish capital of Dublin.
The airline is offering four-days-a-week service between the Washington region and Ireland, and is giving travelers the ability to change flights up to two hours prior to departure for all service through Dec. 31.
Among additional service (new or returning) at Northern Virginia’s two airports in recent weeks:
• American Airlines has added service from Dulles to Austin, Texas.
• At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Alaska Airlines has added service to San Francisco; Delta Air Lines is now serving Boston; and American is serving Traverse City (Mich.), Martha’s Vineyard (Mass.), Melbourne (Fla.) and Nantucket (Mass.).
