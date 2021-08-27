[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In a blow to its rebound efforts – albeit perhaps not a massive one – Washington Dulles International Airport has lost a new carrier even before service commenced.
Air Senegal, which in the spring announced plans to connect Dulles to Dakar with twice-weekly flights through New York, on Aug. 22 amended that plan, announcing it would serve Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport instead.
Service is slated to begin Sept. 2.
The main reason: BWI is more closely situated to where the majority of West African residents of the Washington-Baltimore area reside. Airline officials also cited access to train service at BWI, and the ability for passengers to connect to Southwest Airlines flights (officials touted Southwest’s free-baggage allowance, something that likely will appeal to international travelers).
Under the revised plans, Air Senegal Flight 407 will depart Dakar on Thursdays and Sundays at 1:30 a.m., arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 6 a.m. The flight will then leave JFK at 8:30 a.m., arriving at BWI at 10 a.m.
The return Flight 408 will depart BWI at 8:25 p.m., arriving at JFK at 9:55 p.m., departing JFK at 11:55 p.m. and arriving the next day in Dakar at 12:25 p.m.
Flights will be conducted on Airbus A330-900NEO aircraft with 32 business-class, 21 premium-economy and 237 economy seats.
Air Senegal officials said they were aiming for both business travelers and vacationers, promoting “world-class beaches, history and culture that has appealed to the American traveling public for decades.”
