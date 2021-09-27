[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean Central Park will be host to MPAartfest 2021 on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The annual event, sponsored by the McLean Project for the Arts, was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but is making a return with a host of artists, activities for children and entertainment throughout the day.
As part of the event, the Children’s Art Walk, presented by the New Dominion Women’s Club, will feature displays by students of local private and public elementary schools.
The event is presented in collaboration with the McLean Community Center and Fairfax County Park Authority, among other sponsors. Admission is free, and parking is available at the McLean Community Center.
For information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
