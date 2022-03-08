The 10th Annual McLean Chocolate Festival, sponsored by the Rotary Club of McLean, will be held April 24 at the McLean Community Center.
The club is looking for vendors to sell chocolate and chocolate-related items at this year’s festival. Those interested in being part of this year’s festival should e-mail club president John McEvilly at mcevilly,john@outlook.com.
Nine local vendors so far have committed to appearing at the event, including McLean’s own Mars Wrigley, the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruity confections.
Due to the pandemic, the club did not hold a festival last year. However, in 2020, almost 3,000 people attended, and organizers expect a similar number at this year’s event. A children’s game room will also be available.
For more information, see the festival’s Webpage at www.mcleanchocolatefestival.org.
