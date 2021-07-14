[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna weathered the pandemic well during recently ended fiscal year 2021, winding up with a budget surplus and higher-than-anticipated meals-tax revenues.
Preliminary figures show the town likely will have a surplus of between $250,000 and $280,000, Finance Director Marion Serfass told the Vienna Town Council on July 12.
“We made the best of what could have been a really bad year,” she said. According to one chart compiled by the Finance Department, the town’s projected fiscal revenues of $ 26,856,000 exceeded projected expenditures by $281,000.
Key money sources in that success were business-license fees and revenues from the federal and state governments, including CARES Act funds. The fiscal 2021 report did not include receipt on June 30 of $8.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus funds or the anticipated infusion of an identical amount next year.
Town officials anticipated meals-tax revenues would come in at about half of their fiscal 2020 level, but as of May the decrease only was about 14 percent in fiscal 2021, Serfass said.
Vienna’s debt-service fund ended fiscal 2021 with a projected $2.5 million, up 73.8 percent from the budgeted amount.
Some of the town’s financial gains during the last fiscal year were offset somewhat by use of the prior year’s surplus Public, Education and Government (PEG) funds, which are supplied by cable franchisees, as well as lower interest revenues.
The town’s water and sewer funds, which officials did not expect to be affected by the pandemic, likely will meet their budgeted targets, officials said.
Serfass said careful planning, creative thinking and conservative budgeting by the town’s staff, elected officials, businesses and residents contributed to the town’s excellent posture as it exits the pandemic.
In addition to carefully controlling non-essential expenditures during the pandemic, the town also saved money because of personnel vacancies during that period, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.