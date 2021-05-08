[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Pending regulatory approval and public-health conditions, Air Senegal plans to inaugurate service between that West African country’s capital of Dakar and Washington Dulles International Airport on Sept. 2.
“This added flight will provide even more convenience and connectivity to western Africa for residents of the national-capital region,” said Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operated Dulles.
The twice-a-week flights will make intermediate stops at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where U.S.-bound travelers will clear customs.
Flights will be aboard Airbus A330-900neo aircraft operated by Air Senegal in conjunction with Hifly. The aircraft feature 32 flat-bed seats, 21 premium-economy seats and 237 economy seats.
According to currently planned timetables, the U.S. bound-flights will depart Dakar on Thursdays and Sundays at 1:30 a.m., arriving at Kennedy at 6 a.m. The Dulles-bound leg will depart Kennedy at 8:30 a.m., with scheduled arrivals of 10 a.m. in the Washington area.
The Africa-bound flights will depart Dulles at 8:25 p.m., arrive at Kennedy at 9:55 p.m., depart Kennedy at 11:55 p.m. and arrive at Dakar at 12:25 a.m. the subsequent day.
The state-owned Air Senegal began service in May 2018. Flights to the U.S. were first proposed in late 2019 but put on hold due to the pandemic. For information on service, see the Website at www.flyairsenegal.com. Although the U.S. Department of State has issued travel advisories for parts of the country, largely due to crime concerns, relations between the U.S. and Senegal are strong, American officials said.
Senegal is “one of our most important allies in Africa, based on a long history of close cooperation and friendship,” the U.S. embassy in Dakar notes.
