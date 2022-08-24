Washington Dulles International Airport is expected to welcome a new international arrival next spring, with Play Airlines having announced plans for daily nonstop service between the airport and Keflavik International Airport in Iceland.
Service is projected to begin on April 23 using Airbus A320 and/or A321 aircraft, with connecting service to Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Brussels, Dublin and other European destinations.
“Adding Dulles is an important move for our growth,” said Play CEO Birgir Jónsson. “Washington, D.C., is a key destination for both European tourists and American travelers, and expanding our service with flights from IAD will strengthen Play’s presence while giving passengers convenient and affordable flights.”
With the launch of this service, Play will become Washington Dulles International Airport’s 36th airline and its only low-cost carrier plying trans-Atlantic routes from Dulles.
“As a low-cost airline operating flights to Iceland and the rest of Europe, Play will add significant capacity in the low-cost international market segment,” said Paul Bobson, vice president for airline-business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports.
Under current plans, Play Airlines Flight 141 will depart Keflavik at 3:10 p.m., arriving at Dulles at 5:40 p.m. The return Flight 142 is slated to depart the local area at 6:50 p.m., arriving in Iceland at 4:55 a.m. (All times are local.)
Play began operations in 2021 and serves 25 destinations in North America and Europe with its growing fleet of new Airbus 320neo and 321neo aircraft. For information, see the Website at www.flyplay.com.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
