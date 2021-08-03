[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is on the hunt for a new airport manager at Washington Dulles International Airport, after Mike Stewart on Aug. 2 announced plans to depart the organization after 14 years, including four in his current position.
Stewart will become executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in September.
“I’ll miss the challenges and rewards of leading one of the busiest international airports in the world,” Stewart said in a statement released by the airports authority. “I’ve been extremely fortunate to have worked with so many talented people at the Airports Authority and had the opportunity to work on so many different aspects of the aviation business.”
Stewart, who became manager of Washington Dulles International Airport in 2017, previously served in a number of executive and management positions at the Airports Authority, including vice president of airline-business develompent; manager of airline affairs; and manager of Dulles Airport Administration, in which he oversaw airport leases, contracts and permits for airport tenants and businesses, including ground transportation and parking.
“Throughout his career, Mike has proven his ability to build and lead high-performing teams, foster strong partnerships with internal and external stakeholders and launch new and expanded lines of business,” said Jack Potter, president and CEO of the authority. “We are fortunate to have benefited from his experience, skills and leadership, and we wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”
As manager of Dulles International, Stewart directed the airport’s response during operational challenges, including weather impacts, the diversion of 40 international flights when snow closed New York’s JFK Airport in 2018, the public health challenges of Ebola and COVID-19, international travel restrictions, and the expansion and upgrades of airport facilities, including construction of the Metrorail Silver Line facilities on the Dulles campus.
