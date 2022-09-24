They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
“We’re proud and grateful to have them as part of our airport community,” Potter said at the airports authority’s monthly meeting.
The beagles receive 13 weeks of training before being dispatched to airports across the country. They work until about age 9-10, when they are adopted out, often to personnel who had worked with them through the years. Potter said there’s an advantage to having beagles doing the job – as opposed, say, to German shepherds.
“Most passengers seem happy to see a cute little beagle,” he said, but noted that the dogs are relentless in their quest to find items that shouldn’t be brought into the country.
“That’s a great story,” authority chairman William Sudow said.
