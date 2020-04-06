The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has closed the economy parking lots at both Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, and will provide parking at closer-in lots at the economy rate during the COVID-19 public-health crisis.
The action eliminates the need for shuttle-bus service between the satellite parking lots and the terminals at the two airports. Given the decline in passenger travel during the crisis, parking can be accommodated in hourly and daily parking lots.
“Our top priority is the safety, security and well-being of passengers and airport workers,” airport officials said. “We are committed to providing all essential services and an excellent customer experience during this challenging time, and we thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support.”
Information about other changes at the airports can be found at www.flyreagan.com and www.flydulles.com, including up-to-date information on parking and amenities. Questions about flights should be addressed directly to airlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.