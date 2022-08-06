The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center has announced plans for its 2022-23 season.
The year “features some specially selected artists whose work is centered on healing, both personally and societally,” Alden Theatre officials said. Events will be held both at the McLean Community Center and McLean Central Park, beginning at the latter with a free Sept. 11 performance by Lil’ Maceo performing funky, foot-stomping rhythm-and-blues saxophone.
The season runs through a May 6 performance of “The Pa’akai We Bring” by Honolulu Theatre for Youth.
For a schedule of upcoming events, see the Website at www.aldentheatre.org.
