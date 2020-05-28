The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center is seeking local residents interested in performing as part of a “drive-thru drama” presentation slated for July.
“Small Change,” a production commissioned by the Alden Theatre, follows the travels of a $1 bill as it journeys through time and space, interacting with different people’s lives and leaving its mark on the world. Actors will perform short monologues to a drive-in crowd at the center’s parking lot.
The “drive-thru drama” idea came from Danielle Van Hook, director of youth-theater programs at the community center, as a response to restrictions in place due to the current public-health pandemic.
“Like so many, I was missing live performance and knew there had to be a way to safely produce a non-virtual show,” she said. “I hope this helps bring a little respite . . . and returns a level of normalcy to people’s lives.”
Performances currently are slated to run July 3-5 and 9-11 from 6 to 8 p.m., although dates may change due to public-health conditions. Actors (age 14 and up) can audition online by June 15.
For information, see the Website at www.aldentheatre.org.
