The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center will resume its foreign-language movie series next month, owing to popular demand.
“Curated by performing-arts director Sarah Schallern Treff, with more than a little help from audience members, the series will pick up where it was so rudely interrupted in 2020, with a few surprises thrown in,” MCC officials said.
The first event is the series will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. All screenings are free, but registration is required.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
