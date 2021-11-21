[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An Allegiant Air Airbus A319 received a water-cannon salute on Nov. 18 as it became the first flight from the carrier to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport, carrying passengers from Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville service is a precursor to Allegiant adding service between Dulles and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just before Christmas.
Both routes will be served with Airbus A320-family aircraft.
“With the holidays just around the corner, I can’t think of a better time to welcome Allegiant Air to the Dulles International Airport family,” said Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Flights from Dulles International to Jacksonville will operate on Mondays and Fridays, while service to Sarasota, which begins Dec. 18, will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
Allegiant Air joins more than 35 other air carriers offering nonstop service to more than 150 destinations from Dulles.
