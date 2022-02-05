In another good sign for the region’s aviation recovery, Allegiant Air is set to double its number of nonstop destinations from Washington Dulles International Airport this spring.
Beginning April 21, the ultra-low-cost carrier will add year-round twice-weekly service to both Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas and Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee.
Both routes will be served with Airbus A320-family aircraft.
Allegiant joins United Airlines in serving the Dulles-Nashville route and both United and American Airlines in the Dulles-Austin market.
Allegiant, the newest carrier to begin service at Dulles, launched year-round nonstop service to popular Florida leisure destinations Jacksonville and Sarasota last fall and is currently the sole ultra-low-cost carrier flying from the airport.
“With a continued strong rebound in demand for domestic leisure travel in a post-COVID-19 environment, Allegiant Air is stepping up in a big way to meet the needs of Washington, D.C., area travelers,” said Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “Austin and Nashville are fantastic additions to Allegiant’s destination lineup from Dulles International and add convenient new options for budget-conscious travelers.”
Emphasizing a “comprehensive travel experience,” as the airports authority put it, the Las Vegas-based carrier “focuses its service on nonstop flights to world-class vacation destinations, with the option of bundling additional services such as lodging and rental cars in a one-stop booking experience.”
