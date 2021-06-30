[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
One of the kings of low-cost airline travel is bringing its service to Washington Dulles International Airport.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced June 29 that Allegiant Air this fall will begin service from Dulles to Jacksonville International Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, each in Florida.
Service is expected to be operated with Airbus A320-family aircraft.
It is Allegiant’s first foray into the Washington region.
“We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”
The airline anticipates launching its flights from Dulles International to Jacksonville on Nov. 19 and will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Its service from Dulles International to Sarasota will begin Dec. 18 and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
For information, see the Website at www.allegiant.com.
